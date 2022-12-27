Forensic team visits set, scans belongings

A forensic team on Monday examined the sets of the television serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in Naigaon where actress Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on Saturday. The team collected the jewellery and clothes the 20-year-old actor was wearing on the day and the crepe bandage that she used to hang herself with in the green room.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police officers said that it is still not clear what the immediate trigger for her decision was.

Police on Monday also seized Tunisha’s co-actor Sheezan Khan’s phone which was with his sister Palak Naaz as well as the clothes he was wearing on set when Sharma died. On Saturday after her scene was shot, Sharma went to the bathroom and allegedly hanged herself with the crepe bandage.

The police have also recorded statements of seven people who were present on the set at the time of the incident. “We are in the process of recording the statements of all those who are relevant to the case,” said assistant commissioner of police Chandrakant Jadhav. “We are collecting evidence to support the claim of Sharma’s mother Vanita that she was depressed after Khan broke up with her,” added a police officer from Waliv police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: When Tunisha Sharma revealed she battled depression before 2018, said 'I had turned into zombie, hated going to work'

Sharma’s body was handed over to her family on Monday. Her last rites will be performed on Tuesday.

According to the statement that Sheezan has given to the police, the actress was suffering from anxiety attacks and he was worried that she might take an extreme step. “Sheezan said that although he broke up with Sharma, he was concerned for her and had also asked her to seek help. He had also asked her mother to take care of her,” said the officer.

Meanwhile her mother, Vanita, claimed that Sheezan had been cheating on her daughter when they were in a relationship and Tunisha went into depression when she found out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON