Forest authorities set up committee to curb wildlife crime

Mumbai: After recent incidents of a baby crocodile found in Dadar swimming pool from an illegal zoo last week and a pet albino python falling off from a Byculla building, the chief conservator of wildlife Thane, Pradeepa A, has constituted a committee for monitoring and coordination of wildlife crime.

A circular issued on October 6 says that a meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of Clement Ben, additional principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), and detailed discussion was carried out about Wildlife crime recently reported around the city.

The committee will consist of a divisional forest officer, vigilance inspector, wildlife crime control bureau Mumba, range forest officer (RFO) Mumbai, RFO of protection and encroachment, Thane, RFO Wildlife Mumbai, Thane Wildlife Division, and RFO from Bhalivali in Dahanu and wildlife wardens of Thane, Mumbai and Palghar districts.

The circular states that the committee should meet at least once a month to have better monitoring and coordination in controlling wildlife crime. The committee will gather information from various sources about wildlife crime including wildlife trade and illegal possession and will decide a course of action. The committee will also help to curb wildlife crime.

Pawan Sharma, wildlife warden, said, “Illegal wildlife trafficking has been on the rise in both exotic and native species. With the recent instances of exotic and native wildlife being found hanging from flat windows at Byculla and in Dadar swimming pool the forest department has decided to form a committee to monitor such instances and such organized crimes on instructions of the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife West. A lot of exotic species that are available in the market or owned by individuals are illegally brought to India and sold at exorbitant prices. The illegal mode of transport also subjects these species to cruelty and inhumane treatment.’’

