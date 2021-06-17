Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ‘Form a panel of Ram Bhakts to oversee spending of funds for Ram Temple’: NCP
mumbai news

‘Form a panel of Ram Bhakts to oversee spending of funds for Ram Temple’: NCP

Allegations of scam in the purchase of land for the Ram Temple also led to clashes between Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Jayant Patil said devotees should form a panel to oversee the spending of funds for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday said a ‘non-political committee’ of devotees needs to monitor the spending of funds collected for the construction of the Ram Temple of Ayodhya. NCP’s demand comes at a time when allegations of scam arose regarding the purchase of land in Ayodhya which the Ram Temple trust has denied.

“A non-political committee of Ram bhakts (devotees) should be entrusted with the task of maintaining transparency in the spending of funds for temple construction,” Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“The Ram temple's sanctity should be maintained. All Ram bhakts feel that the temple should be constructed in complete faith and trust. The allegations of corruption show how Lord Ram was used for political and economic gains,” he further added.

Allegations of scam in the purchase of land for the Ram Temple also led to clashes between Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday. The Sena mouthpiece Saamana had earlier sought clarification regarding the allegations levelled by AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and a former minister in the Samajwadi government, Pawan Pandey who alleged the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai along with Anil Mishra purchased a piece of land worth 2 crore at an inflated price of 18.5 crore for the Ram Temple premises.

Earlier on Tuesday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar also said the facts should be brought to the fore. “If there are allegations, facts need to be brought before people whose money and sentiments are attached to the project,” Pawar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BJP has faced criticism from the Opposition parties regarding the allegations of corruption. Shiv Sena also questioned UP CM Yogi Adityanath and said that he should also provide clarification since he was present at the bhoomipujan ceremony. “The Trust formed for the construction of the temple should clarify if the allegations are true or false. The temple's 'bhoomipujan' ceremony was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. They should also speak out,” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ram mandir jayant patil
TRENDING NEWS

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post

If you love snacking, this post will speak to your heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP