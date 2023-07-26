Mumbai: A former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) corporator from Antop Hill, Trushna Vishwasrao, switched over to chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Tuesday.

Former corporator from Sena (UBT) joins Shinde camp

Vishwasrao is the 13th former corporator from Shiv Sena (UBT) to defect to Shinde-led Sena.

Earlier, Vishwasrao was a leader of the house in the BMC. She was also the vibhag pramukh and sampark pramukh in Shiv Sena (UBT). She, however, lost civic polls in 2017 and Uddhav Thackeray had included her as a nominated corporator to the civic house.

Vishwasrao said she was impressed by CM Eknath Shinde’s work and joined the Shiv Sena.

Welcoming her into the Shiv Sena fold at party headquarters Balasaheb Bhavan in Nariman Point, Shinde announced that she will be the deputy leader of the party.

“She has worked under the guidance of Balasaheb Thackeray. Today she has entered the real Shiv Sena and I welcome her,” Shinde said, adding, “Now our opponents will say kachra gela (garbage gone), but we have to answer them with our work.”

Reacting to her defection, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said, “Our boss (Uddhav Thackeray) has said that those who want to leave can leave. If their conscience allows them to leave, then God save them.”

Who is Trusha Vishwasrao?

Trushna Vishwasrao had been a corporator since 1992 from Antop Hill area. Her husband Chandrakant was a functionary of Shiv Sena South Central vibhag.

She helped the Shiv Sena grow among womenfolk. She used to organise haldi kumkum ceremonies too. She was also the chairperson of the market and garden committee. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was dependent on her in matters related to the BMC. She lost the civic body polls in 2017 to Congress’ Sufiyan Vanu. Vishwasrao was nominated to the house by the Thackerays because of her work as leader of the house in 2014.

Of late, she claimed that she was not given good treatment in the local shakha.