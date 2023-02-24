Former Shiv Sena corporator Sanjay Devram Bhoir was arrested on Thursday for allegedly not depositing ₹2.36 crore in service tax which he had collected from recipients. He is affiliated to chief minister Eknath Shinde-led faction.

Former corporator from Shinde camp held for ₹ 2.36 crore service tax evasion

The GST Bhiwandi Commissionerate had earlier booked a case against Bhoir’s firm Vicky Enterprise. “Based on material evidence, the proprietor of the firm Sanjay Devram Bhoir was arrested under provisions of the Finance Act and the CGST Act. He has been sent to judicial custody till March 9,” a commissionerate spokesperson said.

During the investigation, it was found that Bhoir had taken the service tax registration in 2008 but filed the service tax returns only for the financial years 2012-13 and 2013-14. “Neither did he file returns for 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-2017, and 2017-18 nor did he deposit the service tax with the Central government,” the official said.

Officials said the arrest was part of a drive by the CGST Mumbai zone against tax defaulters and tax evaders, and 23 people had been arrested in the last one year.

Bhoir also served as the standing committee chairman of Thane Municipal Corporation in the last term. His family has influence in Balkum area from where his father Devram Bhoir, wife, and brother have been elected on Shiv Sena tickets.