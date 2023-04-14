MCOCA court rejects Jigna Vora’s plea against bail bond

A special MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act) court on Thursday turned down former journalist Jigna Vora’s plea, seeking a declaration that she was not required to give a bail bond since an appeal challenging her acquittal in the journalist J Dey murder case had been dismissed by the Bombay high court.

Jigna Vora - Journalist, accused in the Jyotrimoy Dey (J. Dey) murder case

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In May 2018, the special court had acquitted Vora of all charges but had asked her to submit a bail bond to ensure her presence in case the prosecution challenged her acquittal. The CBI moved an appeal in the HC, which was rejected, and the six-month period thereafter for a further appeal in the Supreme Court too lapsed, she claimed.

Vora approached the trial court last month after the passport authorities refused to renew her passport on grounds that she had not furnished the bail bond.

“Vora was required to file a bail bond stating that she would appear before the high court as and when a notice was issued to her. Accordingly, when an appeal was filed by the prosecution, she appeared before the high court for a hearing. The said appeal was dismissed and the statutory time limit for the prosecution to approach the Supreme Court lapsed and therefore, the bond was not submitted by her,” she said in her petition filed through advocate Jayesh Vithlani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MCOCA court, however, rejected her argument, and asked why she did not file the bail bond during the appeal period. “As per law, six months refer to the period during which a bail bond remains valid. Besides, we have no power to give any such declaration.”