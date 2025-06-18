Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Four arrested for stealing 12 L from ATMs

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Jun 18, 2025 06:14 AM IST

The accused, who fled to Punjab, were arrested and brought to Mumbai. They are remanded in police custody till June 19

MUMBAI: The police have arrested four men on Monday for allegedly committing a robbery of 11.68 lakh from two Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in Kurla and Ghatkopar. The accused, who fled to Punjab, were arrested and brought to Mumbai.

The arrested accused are identified as Jasbir Singh Sukhdev Singh, 29, Gurpreet Singh Karnail Singh, 27, Lakhbir Singh Baldev Singh, 31, and Rachhpal Singh Baldev Singh, 37. Lakhbir and Rachhpal are brothers and belong to Bathinda village in Punjab. The accused are remanded in police custody till June 19.

According to police, the accused installed a spy camera in the ATM kiosks and recorded the password and lock pattern. One of the accused, Rachhpal, is a technician and utilised his expertise to open the ATM machine. The incident occurred on June 7. The accused broke open Abhyudaya Bank’s ATM Machine in Kurla and made away with 3 lakh cash, said a police officer.

The police reviewed the CCTV footage and identified the accused. Further investigation revealed that the accused fled to Punjab. They were arrested on Monday and brought them to Mumbai, said senior inspector Ankush Khedkar of the Nehru Nagar police station.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they had committed one more theft in an ATM in Ghatkopar on June 1 and stole 8.68 lakh, added the official.

