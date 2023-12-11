Four Bangladeshi immigrants arrested in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch’s unit 6, in the last 2 days, arrested four Bangladeshi immigrants for allegedly illegally staying in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai area. The accused were identified as Abushahid Abdul Hamid Alimiya, 26, who lives in Kamothe at Navi Mumbai, Akram Noornabi Shaikh, 37, who lives in Wadala, Mumbai, Lina Shajan Haldar, 26, and Monali Khatoon Rafik Shaikh alias Monji Khatun Sheikh, 35, both live in Kopar Khairane, Navi Mumbai.

Acting on a tip-off, on November 8, the crime branch officials laid a trap in the Jaikarwadi area at Wadala arrested Shaikh, and found his Aadhar card.

During questioning it was confirmed that Shaikh is a native of Chitagaon state of Bangladesh and came to India illegally a few years ago.

Sheikh’s questioning led the police to another allegedly illegal national Haldar, who was arrested from Kopar Khairane on December 8. During further investigation, police learnt that Akram came to Mumbai allegedly with the help of Monali Shaikh after crossing the India-Bangladesh border, so she was also arrested in the case as she was staying without valid documents, said a crime branch officer. The trio was produced in court on Saturday and remanded in police custody till December 12.

Later, the police got information about Alimiya who works as a delivery boy in Navi Mumbai. Alimiya’s parents came to India allegedly illegally and were staying in Mumbai and Alimiya was born here. But his father expired when he was a child and his mother then went back to Bangladesh where he studied till class 5 and then both again came back to India illegally, said a crime branch officer.

Alimiya is in touch with other alleged illegal Bangladeshi nationals in Mumbai and is helping them, said the crime branch officer. He was arrested on Saturday and produced in the court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till December 13.