Four commuters killed due to overcrowding during peak hours

Thane: Despite the Central Railway introducing staggered work timings to reduce overcrowding in suburban trains during peak hours, four commuters died between Kalyan and Thane on Wednesday owing to overcrowded trains. The victims included a 45-year-old man survived by his wife and 16-year-old son. Identity of the three remaining victims was not known. HT Image

The first mishap occurred on Wednesday morning, when a woman aged approximately 40 years – she remains unidentified – boarded the ladies compartment from Dombivli at around 8.15am. She lost her balance and fell off when the train was between Dombivli and Kopar stations and died on the spot.

Minutes later, Sushil Puthran, 45, who boarded a local for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from Dombivli at around 8.30am, fell off on the tracks between Dombivli and Kopar stations. Rushed to the Rukminibai hospital in Kalyan for treatment, he passed away subsequently, and is survived by his wife and a 16-year-old son. The police are yet to record their statement.

Later in the day, two more commuters died when they fell off between Kalyan and Thakurli stations. Both remain unidentified.

Lata Argade, who heads the central railway commuters’ association, said, “We are really concerned about the lives of commuters. There is heavy rush during peak hours and people really struggle to reach their office on time – they get into any fast train despite overcrowding.”

Central Railway had introduced staggered work timings for its employees last November, while also urging nearly 350 offices to do the same. But Argade said the move had not made any difference because no private organisation had adopted staggered timings.

“We request Central Railway to involve our association so that we can make employers realise the importance of a staggered time schedule. It is really important to show them ground realities instead of sending them letters and waiting for change to happen,” she said.

Archana Dusane, senior police inspector of the government railway police in Kalyan-Dombivli, said, “The deaths happened during peak hours. We were informed about them via our helpline by other motormen and commuters. We have conducted the post-mortem and are trying to trace the families the deceased who have not been identified.”