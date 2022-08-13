Four pose as cops, steal gold from Dubai-return businessman

Mumbai Four people have been arrested for allegedly posing as cops and looting a Dubai-return businessman.

On July 15, Asfaq Zidda, 41, a businessman from Dubai had landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai in the wee hours around 3 am. It was heavily raining and Zidda took an auto to reach Mira Road.

“When he had reached Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road near Junction bridge, three people identified themselves as cops and stopped his auto. They told him that they had information that he was carrying gold illegally and took his bag,” said Satish Tawre, senior police inspector of Jogeshwari police station.

“The bag had 400 grams of jewellery worth ₹22 lakhs. They took the ornaments and then instructed Zidda to go to the police station,” said Tawre.

As it was raining heavily, Zidda went to Mira road and narrated the story to the person whose jewellery he was carrying. The person told him that he had all the bills for the purchase and went to the police station. However, upon reaching the police station, they were informed that the men were not policemen.

The police had later registered a case under section 170 (personating a public servant), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unknown accused on the complaint of Zidda.

“With the help of technical evidence and CCTV cameras installed at the airport, the police arrested four people- Sadiq Ali Sayyad, Kalim Shaikh, Irfan Shaikh and Mohammed Khalil Shah Bhatkal,” said Maheshwar Reddy, deputy commissioner of police, Zone X.

The police suspect involvement of more people in the racket. “We are also checking how many times the complainant has gone to Dubai and for whom he was carrying gold. Somebody from Dubai had kept an eye on the gold and told the accused the flight details and the timing of landing,” said Tawre.

The police have recovered 298 grams of gold worth ₹15 lakhs from the accused till now.