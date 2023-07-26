Four storeyed building tilts in Nalasopara, residents evacuated

MUMBAI: A ground-plus-four floor building in Nalasopara East tilted on Tuesday prompting the evacuation of around 16 families staying in it. They have been given temporary shelter in an adjoining building.

According to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation officers, the building, in Hanuman Nagar, will be demolished immediately as it poses a risk to adjacent building, from which 35 families were evacuated.

Officials said that at 7pm the families of the Zenab building were evacuated and fearing that the building might fall on the adjacent building, 35 families staying there too were evacuated by the Fire brigade, Municipal Corporation and police officials along with the Natural Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Officials said that the pillars of the building had developed cracks due to which it had tilted. “There is a need to demolish the building as it is feared that it might fall on the neighbouring building,” said a fire brigade official.

The police officers said that they had cordoned off the area and are helping the municipal corporation with the evacuation and rehabilitation of the residents.

“The demolition work will go on the entire night and to see to it that residents of other building could be helped on time if the adjoining buildings get affected, we have been deployed,” said Ishwardas Mate, an NDRF officer.

There are around seven buildings in the Hanuman Nagar area which had been declared dilapidated by the Corporation. “We will conduct a structural audit of the building within a day and take a decision on their stability or else we will demolish the buildings who fail their structural audit,” said a municipal corporation official.

