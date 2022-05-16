Fraudsters use Tata Hospital director’s name to dupe patients, second cyber attack in a month
Mumbai For the second time in less than a month, cyber fraudsters created a fake account of Tata Memorial Centre’s director Dr Rajendra Badwe.
Tata Memorial Centre filed a first information report (FIR) with the Bhoiwada police claiming that some unidentified persons created a fake account of its director on an online medical consultation application and duped cancer patients by giving them the doctor’s appointments and accepting money from them. The director currently doesn’t see patients and is mostly involved in administrative work.
Similarly, on April 19, fraudsters created a fake email id under his name and sent emails to his colleagues across the centre, seeking their WhatsApp numbers in order to secure favours from them. The doctor, who was in the US at the time on a work visit, denied sending out any such emails to his colleagues. Upon investigation, it was further found that in September 2020, two fake email ids of Dr Badwe were created by an unknown person.
The latest complaint was lodged by Mahendra Mudgul, who works as a security officer at the Tata Memorial Centre, Parel. On May 11, he approached the Bhoiwada police and complained that they had received two phone calls from patients saying that they had seen the profile of Dr Badwe on an online consultation site and paid ₹800 each for his appointment.
When the hospital authorities searched for the application, Lybrate, they found that somebody made a fake profile of the doctor and offered his appointment on the payment of ₹1200. The patients were given time from 8 am to 3.40 pm.
“Immediately, they contacted Dr Badwe, who informed them that he had not made any such profile on the application Lybrate and that it was a fake profile. We have registered a case under section 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and various sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000,” said an officer attached to the Bhoiwada police station.
Dr Badwe was not available for comment even after repeated tries.
Earlier in 2019, the doctor and the hospital had to issue a clarification after a fake social media post in the name of the doctor went viral, claiming that cancer can be cured by drinking hot coconut water daily. Although no complaint was filed at the time, the doctor and the hospital had to issue a clarification.
IGRS report: Prayagraj police ranked first in policing, disposal of complaints
Prayagraj police have been ranked first in the state in terms of disposal of complaints, facility for the complainants, cleanliness and policing. SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said out of the total 130 points, Prayagraj police received a record 126 points for its hard work in the disposal of complaints, discipline and sensitiveness towards complainants. Prayagraj police teams worked hard to dispose of complaints within the given time.
Covid: Delhi's tally dips for fifth straight day with 377 new cases
Delhi's single-day tally dropped for the fifth consecutive day on Monday after 377 people tested positive for the virus, according to the health bulletin data. Following the latest additions, the cumulative Covid-19 tally of Delhi touched 19,00,735. Fresh fatalities also dipped with one patient succumbing to Covid-19 as opposed to three on Sunday, the bulletin data revealed. Delhi's death toll now reached 26,196.
LGPC condemns killing of 2 Sikhs in Pakistan
The Lucknow Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee condemned the killing of two Sikhs by Islamic terrorists in Peshawar on Sunday. To register our protest, the committee has decided to burn an effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday for not controlling terrorism in his country. The terrorists have targeted minorities and forced them to either convert to Islam or flee the land of their forefathers, said committee president Rajendra Singh Bagga.
Shiv Sena, Congress hit back at Devendra Fadnavis over Hindutva attack
A day after leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis launched a frontal attack on the Shiv Sena and accused it of diluting its commitment to Hindutva for the sake of power, the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi has responded with a similar offensive. In his rally on Sunday, Fadnavis had equated the tri-party MVA government to the Babri mosque, claiming that he would not rest till he brought it down.
27 years on, homebuyers to get 7 times the price of undelivered flats
Mumbai: About 27 years after they booked flats in a residential project at Kopar Khairane in Navi Mumbai, two residents of Lokhandwala will receive amounts equal to seven times the price of the flats as the builder failed to complete the project and handover over ready flats. In April 1996, the Debt Recovery Tribunal at Mumbai had attached the under-construction building, which was also attached by the Income Tax department in January 2003.
