Fresh Covid-19 restrictions in Maharashtra from today as cases soar

Maharashtra will on Thursday implement the fresh restrictions imposed in view of the rising coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the state. The restrictions, that will be in place till May 1, were imposed amid the projection by the health department of active cases rising over 1.1 million by May 2. As much as 80 per cent of the health machinery was already under use and the system would not be able to bear the burden, the department said.

According to State health minister Rajesh Tope, everything except public transport and essential commodities will be shut down. “Though we are not calling it lockdown, it is a ‘break-the-chain’ initiative amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the state. We have been utilising 80-90% of our facilities in the health infrastructure, including beds, oxygen, manpower and it cannot bear more load...all the cabinet ministers insisted on complete lockdown. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will announce it soon,” he said.

Here is all you need to know about the restrictions:

The Covid-19 restrictions will come into effect at 8pm on Thursday and will be in place till 7am on May 1.

No travel, except for essential services, medical reasons or vaccination, will be allowed. Those allowed to travel will have to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days after they reach their destination.

Local train travel has also been restricted and stricter curbs have been imposed on inter-district and city travel.

A maximum of 25 guests can attend weddings and the function must be wrapped up in two hours. Those found violating the rule will have to pay a fine of Rs50,000.

All government and private offices will function on 15 per cent attendance. Only those private offices which provide essential services or are in exempted categories can function.