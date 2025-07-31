Friend of teacher who raped elite school student arrested

MUMBAI: The woman who had allegedly helped a female teacher at a well-known city school convince her minor male student to have an affair with her has been arrested by the Dadar police. A resident of West Bengal, she had recommended the depression tablets that the teacher had given the 17-year-old boy, said police. Representative image (Shutterstock)

The teacher, accused of sexually assaulting the student, was arrested after the case was registered in the last week of June under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and granted bail on July 22.

“Initially, we had thought that the woman who had helped the teacher had shifted to a foreign country. But later, we traced her to West Bengal,” an officer from Dadar police station told HT.

The woman initially approached a court in West Bengal, which granted her interim bail and asked her to appear before the Mumbai police. On July 23, she surrendered before the sessions court in the city and was remanded in judicial custody till August 6 while on Tuesday, she was remanded in police custody for two days.

“She had met the boy, who was studying in class 11, and had motivated him to meet his teacher, saying such things were normal these days. She had also recommended Daxid 50, an antidepressant, for the boy,” the officer said.

The student was allegedly sexually assaulted by the teacher in her sedan and later at five star hotels.

“But the court while granting her bail had said that their relationship looked consensual,” said the officer.