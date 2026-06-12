Mumbai, Friends, kin and aviation community members gathered in Mumbai on Friday to pay tributes to the 12 crew who were among the 260 victims of the June 12 Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad last year.

Friends, family members pay tributes to AI-171 crew in Mumbai

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Among those present at the prayer meeting was Amol Tatkare, whose wife Aparna Mahadik, a senior crew member, perished in the AI-171 flight crash.

Air India's Boeing 787-8 plane enroute to London crashed soon after take-off, killing 241 people onboard and 19 on the ground. One passenger survived while all 12 crew members died in the accident that happened during the initial climb.

"I was at the training academy as I also work as cabin crew with Air India. During lunch break, I got a message from somebody who also belongs to the cabin crew fraternity asking if everything is okay," Amol said.

"By the time I got to the classroom, the news had broken out and I got to know that a plane has gone down in Ahmedabad. I still didn't think that it would be Aparna's plane, because obviously you don't think of such things, right?" he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Amol said he had spoken to her in the morning that day. "She had woken me up for the training. I knew at what time she would be boarding and taking off. When I got to know that the aircraft was flying to Gatwick, I was sure that it was the aircraft which had Aparna on board. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amol said he had spoken to her in the morning that day. "She had woken me up for the training. I knew at what time she would be boarding and taking off. When I got to know that the aircraft was flying to Gatwick, I was sure that it was the aircraft which had Aparna on board. {{/usCountry}}

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"But I was still hopeful. The same night I landed in Mumbai and came to know that there were no survivors. I can't believe that it has been one year since then," Amol said.

Amol said it has been a very traumatic year for him, his daughter and parents, along with Aparna's parents and kin.

"I have complete faith in the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and in all the agencies who are investigating the crash. I am hopeful that the truth comes out in the final investigation report," he said.

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Sandeep Kapoor, a friend of senior Air India pilot Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who perished in the crash, was also present at the prayer meeting, held in Mumbai's Bandra area.

"I don't want to get into what happened and why it happened, but I am sure no blame should come on him," Kapoor said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.