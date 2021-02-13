Fuel price rise: Transporters body threatens to suspend services, gives 14 days ultimatum
With the constant increase in fuel prices, transporters on Saturday have given a 14 days ultimatum to the government. They have threatened to completely suspend the transport vehicles across the country if their demands are not met.
The decision was taken after a governing council meeting of All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the fuel prices soared for the fifth consecutive day, on Saturday. The price of one litre of petrol is now ₹94.93, while one litre of diesel is ₹85.70.
The transporters’ body has demanded uniformity in the fuel prices across the country, reduction in excise duty that leads to reduced prices of fuel and monthly or quarterly hike in fuel prices.
“Small transport operators are not able to survive in the market. We are giving an ultimatum to the government. If the demands are not met in 14 days, an urgent meeting will be called and we will declare a complete suspension of transport services across the country,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress.
Petrol on Friday was available at ₹94.64 for a litre and one litre of diesel was priced at ₹85.32 in the city.
