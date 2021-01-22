IND USA
Fuel price soars again, petrol crosses 92 mark in Mumbai

Petrol prices on Friday touched a new high in the city
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Petrol prices on Friday touched a new high in the city. The price of one litre of petrol is now 92.04, while the one litre of diesel will cost 82.40.

The increase comes after the price remained constant for two days in the city.

On January 19, one litre of petrol was available at 91.80 and one litre of diesel was available at 82.13.

Earlier, the highest petrol price was recorded in October 2018 with a litre costing 91.34 in the city, while the highest price of diesel was recorded in the city last week, on January 14, costing 81.60 for one litre.

Fuel prices have increased across all metro cities in the country. In Delhi, one litre of petrol costs 85.45 and one litre of diesel costs 75.63.

Transporters across the country have called for an urgent meeting to discuss the rise in fuel prices.

“The government is taking undue advantage of the vulnerability of the consumers. They refused to lower the fuel prices when international crude oil prices plummeted. The Central government has increased the excise duty and the state government has increased the value-added tax (VAT), making fuel a highly taxed commodity in the world. The high cost of diesel prices are taking a toll on small operators and if this is not checked, a strong action seems imminent,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

Citizens have urged the Maharashtra government to reduce VAT. “The prices of fuel have been increasing constantly. During the pandemic, people have already suffered a lot, the state government should immediately reduce VAT on fuel,” said Aarti Singh, a Vikhroli resident.

Earlier on January 14, the AIMTC had written to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asking to reduce VAT on diesel and petrol in Maharashtra to extend relief to the road transport sector.

