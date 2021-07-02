Fuel prices soar; petrol at 96.72 per litre in Mumbai

Fuel prices soared on Friday and petrol was priced at ₹105.24 per litre in Mumbai while diesel was at ₹96.72 per litre.

An increase of 34 paise per litre meant that in the neighbouring Thane, a litre of petrol was available at ₹105.36 and diesel was available for ₹96.84 per litre.

Also Read | ‘Break’ monsoon likely to disrupt sowing of crops, says IMD

Petrol price crossed ₹100 per litre mark in Mumbai on May 29. Fuel prices in the city have been on a rise since May 3. In metro cities, Mumbai has the costliest petrol. In Delhi, a litre of the fuel is at ₹99.16, in Hyderabad, it costs ₹103.05 and in Chennai, Rs100.13 today.

Within the state, Parbhani was selling petrol at ₹107.56 per litre while diesel was the costliest in Amravati at ₹98.18.