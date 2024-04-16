Funds collected by charity body of CM Shinde’s son misused for political gains, says Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday questioned the source of income of the charity organisation controlled by chief minister Eknath Shinde’s son and MP Shrikant Shinde, saying the funds could have been misused for political gains. The Shiv Sena dismissed the allegations, saying the foundation has undertaken numerous developmental works and provided financial assistance to the needy. Raut also sought an inquiry into how the Shrikant Shinde Foundation sponsored state transport buses for Mumbaiites to reach their homes in Konkan. Raut further alleged that the foundation money is used in politics and to get MLAs to break away and join Shiv Sena (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Raut said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state home minister Devendra Fadnavis about the foundation. “We will try to file a case through ED or CBI,” he added.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

He also claimed the information on the source of funds and expenses of the organisation sought under the RTI query was not disclosed by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner’s office, apparently due to political pressure.”Shrikant Shinde Foundation controlled by CM Shinde’s son and Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde is registered with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner. However, despite seeking information under the Right to Information Act 2005, no information on the source of funds and expenses is given.”This raises suspicion on the functioning of the Foundation, and the money collected in the name of charity could have been misused for political gains,” Raut alleged while speaking to reporters.

He further alleged that ₹550 crore have been funnelled through this organisation and misused for non-charity purposes. Shrikant Shinde is a sitting MP from Kalyan in the Thane district and seeking another term in Lok Sabha in the upcoming elections. “Shrikant Shinde had published several advertisements in newspapers in the past about the social works of his foundation. However, when a lawyer, Nitin Satpute, sought details of the foundation’s donations and expenditures from the Maharashtra charity commissioner a month back, the office did not share the information,” Raut claimed. It seems the charity commissioner is under tremendous political pressure, he alleged.

Raut also sought an inquiry into how the Shrikant Shinde Foundation sponsored state transport buses for Mumbaiites to reach their homes in Konkan. Raut further alleged that the foundation money is used in politics and to get MLAs to break away and join Shiv Sena.

Reacting to the allegations, CM Shinde said Raut who has written a complaint himself was an accused in Patra Chawl redevelopment scam in Mumbai. He also alleged that Raut was involved in the Khichdi scam and irregularities in the distribution of food to civic staff during the Covid pandemic.

Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant said that a letter must also be given to the PM to probe the COVID scam. He said that the foundation had helped 25,000 persons and they have done heart surgeries for 5,000 children and given more than 100 ambulances. He told Raut that he must also expose those who were interfering with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation during MVA rule.