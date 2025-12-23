Future wars will be multi-domain, tech-driven: CDS Anil Chauhan

MUMBAI: The nature of warfare is undergoing a fundamental transformation, with future conflicts expected to be fought across multiple domains such as cyber space, space, the electromagnetic spectrum and the cognitive space, said chief of defence staff (CDS), general Anil Chauhan, while addressing Techfest 2025 at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B). “These domains are no longer elite spaces; we depend on them every day, which makes them critical and contested,” he said. An exhibition underway at IIT Bombay showcases various robots and advanced robotic systems along with instruments based on new technologies. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

General Chauhan also spoke about a new phase of military transformation, which he described as “convergence warfare”, driven by technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum computing, hypersonics, advanced materials and data analytics. These technologies, he said, are converging kinetic and non-kinetic warfare, contact and non-contact operations, and traditional and new domains at unprecedented speed.

Chauhan further said, “Politics and war are closely connected. A nation’s political interests are always paramount. Military actions are subordinate to political decisions.”

He said this is especially so in democratic countries like India. “If you look at conflicts across the globe, we find two paradoxical kinds of conflicts. First, there is an increased propensity to use military force to settle disputes,” said general Chauhan.

“This is seen in Ukraine, Armenia, Syria, Iran, Gaza, Sudan, Africa, Thailand, Cambodia, etc. While nations want to achieve political ends through the use of force, they are also conscious of the destructive potential of modern wars, not only because of conventional weapons, but also because of the advent of new weapons. This has made war an obsolete phenomenon.”

He said force is being used to enforce political decisions, but with calibration. “This gives rise to something called ‘informal wars’ or ‘undeclared wars’, which Russia categorises as ‘special operations’,” he said.

Wars will increasingly be shaped by cyber operations, space systems, information warfare and cognitive influence, he said. Warfare in these new domains is quicker, shorter and far more intense, with decisions compressed into minutes or even seconds.

Against this backdrop, Chauhan underlined the role of academic institutions like IIT-Bombay. He said innovation in defence research and development must be led by academia, where young minds can challenge assumptions and convert ideas into future technologies.

The three-day Techfest 2025 was inaugurated with a keynote address by Union minister Nitin Gadkari. “Knowledge is the most powerful tool for India to emerge as a USD 5-trillion economy. Entrepreneurship, science and technology, research, skills and best practices together constitute knowledge, and converting this knowledge into wealth will define India’s future growth.”

Four new PhD programmes

IIT-Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare said the institute has introduced four new PhD programmes across key domains. He said the institute’s Centre for Defence Technology Innovations and Strategies (CDTIS), after being involved in several defence-related projects, received approval from the institute’s senate earlier this month, to launch a PhD programme in defence technology research.

The senate has also approved a PhD programme at the Centre for Traditional Indian Knowledge and Skills (CTIKS), set up recently to study various aspects of Indian knowledge systems. Kedare said the programme aims to bridge the gap between Sanskrit scholars and domain experts, with research focused on traditional skills practiced by artisans such as potters, carpenters and blacksmiths.

In addition, the institute has approved PhD programmes in medical technology research and innovation, where students will work closely with doctors to address practical healthcare challenges, and in finance through the Motilal Oswal Centre for Capital Market Studies.

Defence, robotics and space exhibitions

Exhibitions showcasing defence, robotics and space technologies were among the major highlights of Techfest 2025. Projects developed by IIT-Bombay students and faculty were displayed alongside national and international participants. Several humanoid robots were presented this year, drawing significant interest from students.