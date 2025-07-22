FYJC over 7.2 million admissions confirmed in two rounds

MUMBAI: As many as 215,157 applicants who were allotted seats in the second round of the first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11, a significant majority of the total 251,804, have confirmed their admissions. In this, 55,965 students have taken admission in the Mumbai division. Mumbai division recorded the highest number of admissions in the second round, followed by Pune with 36,421 admissions, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with 27,957, and Nashik with 22,126. Students in the process of getting admission // representative photo (Photo by HT Archives)

The second merit list was published online on Thursday. In Mumbai, 79,403 students were allotted seats in the second round. Out of these, 44,139 students were admitted through the regular round, while 11,826 students took admission under various reservation categories.

After two rounds of the admission process, 720,666 students across the state have secured admission to Class 11, out of which 174,308 admissions were done through the regular round and 40,849 admissions under reservations. Of these, 507,288 students were admitted in the first round.

Students can complete the second part of their application forms for the third round between July 22 and 23. The list of vacant seats for the third round will be published on July 23, followed by the next merit list. Students allotted colleges in the third round will have to confirm admission by physically visiting the colleges between July 26 and 28.