G20 delegates to visit Aurangabad’s Ellora caves, Bibi Ka Maqbara in Feb next year

Mumbai: As India is set to assume the Presidency of the influential G20 group for a year from December 1, 2022, a delegation of G20 will visit the world-famous Ajanta and Ellora caves and other prominent sites in Aurangabad on February 13 and 14, next year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The preparations for the scheduled visit have been started following a communication from the central government.

The delegation will include around 250 guests from 19 countries. Besides Ajanta and Ellora caves, the delegates will be visiting the famous Bibi Ka Maqbara and Daulatabad Fort among other prominent sites.

According to the plan, the guests will also visit AURIC, the industrial city of Aurangabad, where a presentation will be made about the industrial development of the city and its transport infrastructure. An exhibition has also been planned about the existing industrial setups among other things, the officials said.

AURIC is India’s first well-planned and Greenfield Smart Industrial City being developed across an area of 10,000 acres in Maharashtra, as part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have planned to take them to Bibi Ka Maqbara, Panchakki, different historical gates of Aurangabad city, Daulatabad Fort and Ellora Caves. We have also put Ajanta Caves on the tentative list, but it will take an entire day to visit it alone and they have a limited time of two days,” said Sunil Kendrekar, divisional commissioner, Aurangabad division, who held a review meeting about the visit on Monday.

The local authorities are looking to boost Aurangabad’s image internationally and making the plans accordingly.

“To attract foreign investment, it is necessary for us to brand the city. We will try to explain to them the transport connectivity. For instance, we have daily flights to Mumbai and Delhi from Aurangabad. We are connected to Samruddhi Mahamarg (Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication Greenfield Expressway) which has connected Mumbai to Nagpur. Aurangabad is part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and a dry port is also coming up at Jalna from where containers will be taken to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) by road,” explained Kendrekar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The delegates will be arriving from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA — and the European Union (EU).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON