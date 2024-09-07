Ganesh mandal in Mumbai's Bandra recreates 52-foot replica of Vivekananda Memorial

Mumbai, A Ganesh mandal in Mumbai has recreated a 52-foot replica of Vivekananda Rock Memorial located at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and dedicated to spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda, as part of the Ganesh festival that began on Saturday. Bandra West Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has made this replica for public viewing. This mandal is known for recreating exact replicas of prominent places of worship. Last year, it had recreated the replica of Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple. Prior to that, replicas of Kedarnath temple, Lord Vitthal temple in Maharashtra, Pashupatinath temple and Sai Samadhi Mandir of Shirdi, temple of Goa's Shri Mangesh were recreated. "This year, the mandal has recreated the famous Vivekananda Rock Memorial. Special lamps have been brought from Hyderabad will be an attraction for the youngsters," said Mumbai BJP president and MLA Ashish Shelar, who is the chief advisor of this mandal. The mandal is celebrating its 29th year this year. During the silver jubilee year celebrations, it had recreated the replica of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak's house in Ratnagiri. "The mandal is housed in Bandra Reclamation and inhabitants from different castes and religions participate and celebrate every festival with the same excitement and enthusiasm. Every year, many dignitaries from the fields of films, sports, politics and social sector visit this mandal to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh, making it one of the most prominent mandals," Shelar said. The Vivekananda Rock Memorial is a monument and popular tourist attraction off mainland of Vavathurai, Kanyakumari. It stands on one of the two rocks located about 500 metres from the southern tip of India. In 1970, the Vivekananda Memorial Committee built the memorial in honour of Swami Vivekananda who is said to have attained enlightenment meditating on these rocks around December 1892. "The pandal housing the replica is illuminated with lamps specially brought from Hyderabad which will be a special attraction for the visitors," president of the mandal, Jeetendra Raut, said.

HT Image