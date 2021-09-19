Ganesh Visarjan: Thousands take to streets in cities across Maha amid curbs

Thousands of devotees across Maharashtra were seen taking one last glimpse of the elephant as the 10-day subdued Ganeshotsav came to an end on Sunday.

While the administration has imposed strict restrictions on immersion of idols in all cities, including Mumbai, for the second time in a row amid an unrelenting coronavirus pandemic, volunteers and a lot of devotees were found taking to the streets as part of the final processions. Some of the revellers were wearing masks and following social distancing, many weren't.

In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued strict orders to ensure social distancing and Covid-appropriate behaviour, besides putting a cap on the number of people to be allowed to enter the designated immersion venues.

Devotees and volunteers at the immersion of the Ganesh idol of the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Devotees during an immersion procession in Pune. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT Photo)

At another Ganesh idol immersion procession in Pune. (HT Photo)

A large number of idols were immersed on the fifth day of the Ganpati festival on Wednesday in the sea, rivers, lakes and water bodies.

On the commencement of the festival last Friday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had urged citizens to launch a strong movement against the coronavirus. Thackeray had said he prayed to Lord Ganesh to destroy all "evil and negativity" as fears of an impending third wave of the virus loomed large.

Devotees during the immersion procession of a community pandal in Pune. (Rahul Raut/ HT Photo)

Separately, the Mumbai Police was on high alert and beefed up security across the city for the day in the wake of recent arrests of terror suspects. On Friday, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad had nabbed a person in the city in connection with an alleged terror plot unearthed by Delhi Police. Processions, the hallmark of immersion days, are also banned.