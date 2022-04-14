Gangster Suresh Pujari arrested in 2015 murder case

Thane: The Ulhasnagar police on Thursday arrested gangster Suresh Pujari in connection with the murder of a cable operator in 2015, an official said.

The cable operator from Ulhasnagar Sachanand Karira refused to pay the extortion money demanded by gang members of Pujari.

One of the history-sheeters in Pujari’ s gang Nitin Awghade had planned this murder in September 2015, he was arrested by the police earlier. Two rounds from the country-made revolver were fired at Karira, while he was in the office.

Assistant police commissioner, M Rathod, confirmed about his custody, he said, “We had taken his custody in murder of 2015 of a cable operator of Ulhasnagar who was shot dead. Earlier, we have arrested 12 accused in the case and Pujari who had taken responsibility of the murder was wanted in case and now we have got his custody. Investigation in the matter is going on.”

Pujari, who was on the run for over 15 years, was deported to India from the Philippines in 2021, in the next step different police departments had taken his custody in the cases registered in their jurisdiction.

