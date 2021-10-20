Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gangster Suresh Pujari nabbed in Philippines
mumbai news

Gangster Suresh Pujari nabbed in Philippines

Pujari had been on the run for past 14 years and in 2015, the Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against him.
Pujari changed his name and was moving around using aliases like Suresh Puri and Satish Pai, said the officer.
Published on Oct 20, 2021 12:13 AM IST
By Manish K Pathak, Hindustan Times, Mumbai

Gangster Suresh Pujari, wanted in multiple extortion and firing cases in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, has been arrested in the Philippines last week, said a senior Mumbai police officer on Tuesday.

Pujari had been on the run for past 14 years and in 2015, the Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against him.

According to police officials, Suresh Pujari was initially associated with underworld don Chhota Rajan and Ravi Pujari gangs, but in 2011 he formed his own gang. “Even after forming a separate gang Suresh Pujari and Ravi Pujari stayed in touch and helped each other, whenever required for making extortion calls etc.,” said a crime branch official.

Pujari changed his name and was moving around using aliases like Suresh Puri and Satish Pai, said the officer. He returned to Mumbai in 2013 and left the country in three days on a fake passport, the officer added. He has seven extortion cases registered against him in Mumbai.

