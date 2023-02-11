Gas geysers are leading to CO poisoning among citizens; docs see a rise in cases

Mumbai: After she fainted in the middle of her bath last month, Tripty Asopa, 33, had to be wheeled into Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) and put on ventilator. She had suffered 45.8 per cent carbon monoxide poisoning from the gas geyser installed inside the bathroom. Her husband, Divyanshu, later took to twitter to narrate how he had found his wife lying on the floor, blacked out and gasping for air.

“It was fresh learning -- that using a gas geyser could land my wife in an emergency ward and on ventilator,” said Divyanshu. His wife however has “no memory of what happened – except going into the bathroom and waking up in ICU after few days”.

Divyanshu’s twitter post garnered much traction – many shared similar experiences, a fact corroborated by hospitals that what used to be very rare cases of CO poisoning due to gas geyser, has now become a routine in emergency wards.

Dr Kiran Shetty, critical care specialist who treated Tripty at KDAH said he had recently seen four to five cases of which three were last month. “Of all the cases, Tripty was the only one put on ventilator. We see a general rise in gas geyser syndrome (GGS) in winters. It happens because patients overheat the water and stay in the shower longer, and the ventilation in the bathroom is poor,” he said.

Dr Shetty mentioned that in the same week that Tripty had the mishap, an Andheri resident was brought in with GGS, although his case was not as severe. He was hospitalised for four to five days. “GGS occurs when the oxygen level dips alarmingly in the body and the patient becomes unconscious,” he said.

Dr Shetty said while many GGS patients are hospitalised for immediate management, they are monitored for three to six months for possible manifestations of neurological problems. “We need to keep a watch for possible neurological sequel as the damage in the primary event can lead to cognitive defect, memory later,” he added.

In a similar incident, Mansi Ubale, a resident of Canada, who was visiting Mumbai had to be rushed to Nanavati Max super speciality hospital following a similar episode. Her father Sushil Ubale said, “That day she took longer than usual in the shower. She thought that the ventilation was automated and did not turn on the switch. Luckily, when she fainted, her hand fell on the lock and the door opened. We found her gasping for air.” The Ubales have since switched from gas to electric geyser.

Dr Pradyumna Oak, director and head of Neurology, Nanavati hospital, explained such episodes can also lead to brain damage caused by toxic fumes from a gas geyser. It is called gas geyser encephalopathy. “Carbon Monoxide (CO)—a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas, emitted from the geyser, is responsible for the condition, which can be fatal if ignored,” he said.

A gas geyser, in an enclosed space without proper ventilation can emit carbon monoxide, which interferes with body’s ability to transport oxygen in the bloodstream and result in brain damage if the person is exposed to high levels of the gas for an extended period of time. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning can include headache, dizziness, nausea, fatigue, chest pain, confusion and unconsciousness.

Dr Oak cautioned that those using the apparatus must ensure that their bathrooms are well ventilated.

Six months ago, Suraj Mhatre (38), a Bhandup resident, fell unconscious while taking bath. He was rushed to Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, after he did not emerge from the bathroom for 20 minutes. “I suddenly collapsed in the middle of my shower. I knew nothing about GGS. Luckily, I was taken to the hospital within an hour before the onset of any symptom. We immediately changed the device after I returned,” said Mhatre.

Dr Nilesh Chaudhary, neurologist who treated Mhatre, said, “He was kept under observation for 24 hours as he had suffered seizures before he was brought to us. We ruled out all other reasons; it was GGS. He had low oxygen levels,” he said, adding what used to be a rare condition once, is now routine.

Given the rise in the number of such cases, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, held an awareness camp last year. Dr Sandeep Gore, consultant and head of emergency medicine department, of the hospital, said, “We have seen 14-15 cases in the last two-three years. Most of them are in the age group of 20-40 and have a history of taking long baths running over a duration of 30 at least. We held the camp after dealing with a handful of such cases,” he said.

While Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), the body that installs piped gas across the city, could not provide the number of gas geysers in the city, a public relations agency appointed by MGL said safety instructions are given to individuals if complaints are made and if gas geysers are found unsafely installed inside the bathroom. After the customer’s complaint the apparatus is disconnected. However, if the disconnection is not allowed, the technician issues an unsafe gas geyser installation letter to the customer.

