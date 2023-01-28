Gateway-Belapur ferry service to begin from February 4

Mumbai: Nayan XI, a luxury vessel belonging to the Nayantara Shipping, has been permitted to operate services between Belapur in Navi Mumbai and Gateway of India.

State ports minister Dadaji Bhuse will inaugurate the service on February 4

MyBoatRide.com in collaboration with Nayantara Shipping will operate the ferry services. The vessel has a capacity of 140 passengers on the lower deck and another 60 on the upper/business class deck.

The vessel will sail from Belapur at 8.30am and reach Gateway of India at 9.30am. The second trip from Gateway of India will depart at 6.30pm and arrive at Belapur at 7.30pm.

Tickets will be priced at ₹250 for the lower deck and ₹350 for the upper/business class deck.

To ensure last-mile connectivity from Belapur station, sharing rickshaws will be available to the jetty at ₹10 and, cabs and buses will be available from Gateway of India to Churchgate and CSMT.

Rohit Sinha, the owner of the Nayantara Shipping said, “We brought Nayantara in October and we have been pursuing to get permission. At present, we operate Belapur to Mandwa via domestic cruise terminal on weekends. We are hoping to attract the office crowd. At present, it takes two hours by private taxis from the city to Belapur and they charge ₹800. Our pricing and journey time are much lesser.’’

The company had been asking for permission to operate its services and there was stiff opposition from traditional passenger boats.

Mumbai Port Authority chairperson Rajiv Jalota said this kind of water transport is going to be the future of urban transport.