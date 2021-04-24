Getting vaccinated in Thane. Check list of vaccination centres

Thane which has been reeling under a severe coronavirus disease (Covid-19) surge opened 51 centres to boost the number of vaccinated people in the district. The Thane Municipal Corporation’s information centre DigiThane on Saturday tweeted with the hashtag ‘LargestVaccinationDrive’ announcing a list of sites which will be open for vaccination. The vaccination drive is currently underway and will go on till 4pm. The list showed that the government or civic body owned centres have Covishield vaccine doses.

DigiThane also shared a list of 14 private centres which are open for vaccination, along with the list of 37 government or civic body-run centres. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday had to suspend its vaccination programme for an entire day after it faced vaccine shortage, according to a report by HT. The vaccination drive began once it received 3,000 doses of Covishield later that evening. Panvel and Navi Mumbai also faced vaccine crunches following which they stopped their vaccination programme on Thursday.

Thane district reported 5,092 new cases on Friday taking the tally in the district to 441,184. The district also reported 56 fresh fatalities which took the toll to 7,186 and taking the mortality rate to 1.63%, an official with the Thane district told news agency PTI.