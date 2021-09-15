Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Give written apology or face Rs100-cr defamation suit: Maharashtra min to BJP leader
mumbai news

Give written apology or face Rs100-cr defamation suit: Maharashtra min to BJP leader

In the notice, Shiv Sena min Anil Parab has demanded that Somaiya issue a written apology, delete all the tweets against the minister, failing which Parab will file a defamation suit worth Rs100 crore against him.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:58 AM IST
Earlier this week, rural development department min Hasan Mushrif, against whom Somaiya has levelled corruption allegations, too, had said that he will file Rs100-cr defamation suit against the BJP leader. (Hindustan Times)

Shiv Sena minister Anil Parab has slapped a defamation notice against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya over the latter’s allegations made against the minister. In the notice, Parab has demanded that Somaiya issue a written apology, delete all the tweets against the minister and cease from levelling further allegations. If Somaiya fails to adhere to these demands, Parab will file a defamations suit worth 100 crore against him, the notice read.

Earlier this week, rural development department minister Hasan Mushrif, against whom Somaiya has levelled corruption allegations, too, had said that he will file 100-crore defamation suit against the BJP leader.

In the past few months, Somaiya has alleged that Parab had allegedly built “illegal” resorts in Dapoli at Ratnagiri and an “unauthorised” office on Mhada (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) land in Bandra (East).

In the notice through Parab’s lawyer, the minister said due to “political rivalry, envy and grudge”, Somaiya has levelled “defamatory, malicious, and mala fide” campaign of making and publishing libellous matter”.

He said Somaiya has been involved in making “false and reckless allegations” since May.

Through the notice, Parab asked Somaiya to desist from making defamatory statements, delete all tweets made against him and issue an unconditional written apology, which is to be published in at least two newspapers. If Somaiya neglects the demand within 72 hours, Parab will seek damages worth 100 crore, the notice stated.

RELATED STORIES

Despite attempts, Somaiya was not reachable for a comment and text messages to the BJP leader did not get any response till the time of going to press.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh purchase bungalow at Alibag for Rs22 crore

Mumbai-Goa highway work can get over by March ’22 if we get funds: NHAI

Slum dwellers can’t insist for on-site rehabilitation: Bombay high court

Centre seeks clarification on appointment of non-IAS officers as civic heads in Maha
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP