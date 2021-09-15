Give written apology or face Rs100-cr defamation suit: Maharashtra min to BJP leader

Shiv Sena minister Anil Parab has slapped a defamation notice against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya over the latter’s allegations made against the minister. In the notice, Parab has demanded that Somaiya issue a written apology, delete all the tweets against the minister and cease from levelling further allegations. If Somaiya fails to adhere to these demands, Parab will file a defamations suit worth ₹100 crore against him, the notice read.

Earlier this week, rural development department minister Hasan Mushrif, against whom Somaiya has levelled corruption allegations, too, had said that he will file ₹100-crore defamation suit against the BJP leader.

In the past few months, Somaiya has alleged that Parab had allegedly built “illegal” resorts in Dapoli at Ratnagiri and an “unauthorised” office on Mhada (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) land in Bandra (East).

In the notice through Parab’s lawyer, the minister said due to “political rivalry, envy and grudge”, Somaiya has levelled “defamatory, malicious, and mala fide” campaign of making and publishing libellous matter”.

He said Somaiya has been involved in making “false and reckless allegations” since May.

Through the notice, Parab asked Somaiya to desist from making defamatory statements, delete all tweets made against him and issue an unconditional written apology, which is to be published in at least two newspapers. If Somaiya neglects the demand within 72 hours, Parab will seek damages worth ₹100 crore, the notice stated.

Despite attempts, Somaiya was not reachable for a comment and text messages to the BJP leader did not get any response till the time of going to press.