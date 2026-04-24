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Glitch in online system lets learners get licences with fake photos

The learning licence process was made “faceless” for the convenience of citizens. However, it is now emerging as a serious threat

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 07:46 am IST
By Shashank Rao
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MUMBAI: A scam in the “faceless” online learning licence system has been caught by the state’s RTOs, where applicants are getting a learner’s license by using photographs of other people in the online application form. As a corrective step, beginning this month, applicants for a learner’s license can fill forms and book test slots online but will be required to be physically present at the RTOs for taking the learner’s license test. This will ensure that the applicant and the person taking the test are the same.

Glitch in online system lets learners get licences with fake photos

“The transport department is in the midst of preparing this proposal, and it will be implemented soon,” said an RTO official. “We found that if the security software of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) is bypassed, then it is possible for someone other than the actual candidate to take and pass the learner’s licence test.” Said another official: “What we have found is that if the website’s Java code is altered, details of the applicant can be changed.”

The learning licence process was made “faceless” for the convenience of citizens. However, it is now emerging as a serious threat. The details filled in the online form are without adequate verification, besides which Aadhaar verification is not required in such cases, preparing the scene for scams of this nature.

 
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