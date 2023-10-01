MUMBAI: A 27-year-old accused, who was arrested recently in a gold smuggling syndicate, fled from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai office on Thursday and was arrested by the DRI officials in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Gold smuggling suspect who escaped DRI custody re-arrested

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Azad Maidan police station has registered a fresh case against the accused, identified as Mehul Ashok Kumar Jain, 27, a resident of Vasan, Ahmedabad, after he fled from the DRI Churchgate office early in the morning with documents related to his case.

The officials kept a watch on his residence and the persons he knew, and they received credible information that he was coming to Ahmedabad after fleeing Mumbai.

In June 2023, a gold smuggling syndicate was busted at Ahmedabad airport, in which Jain was one of the key persons and had been on the run for the past several months. At the airport, a passenger coming from Dubai was arrested when he attempted to smuggle about 3 kgs of gold, said the official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A lookout circular (LOC) was issued by the DRI officials, as they suspected he could flee the country.

On Wednesday, Jain was detained at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) while he was trying to flee to Dubai. Immigration authorities detained him according to the lookout circular issued by the DRI officials. He was then kept at the DRI’s office overnight, from where he fled, as he was to be produced before the court on Thursday for taking him to Ahmedabad on transit remand.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!