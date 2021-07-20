Goons attack lawyer, associate, clients in Dahisar

MHB Colony police on Monday arrested three people for allegedly attacking a lawyer, his associate and clients with swords and knives when they went to survey a land in Dahisar (West) on Sunday.

According to police, the lawyer, Satyadev Joshi, had gone to survey the land near Kandarpada with his associate Ankit Tandon and clients — Divyesh Desai, his father Rajendra Desai, his partner Taufiq Khan and Khan’s two sons, when more than 30 men reached the spot and threatened to kill them if they did not leave.

The group of unknown persons claimed the land belonged to Arun Upadhyay and Mukesh Bhatia. When Desai and Khan refused to budge as they bought the land to construct a school on it, the men removed swords and knives from a nearby parked rickshaw and assaulted them.