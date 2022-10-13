Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Govt announces fee waiver for students who lost parents to Covid-19

Published on Oct 13, 2022 10:27 PM IST

Students whose parents or guardians have died during the Covid period should get every chance to complete their graduation or post-graduation (PG) education just like everybody else. The government will ensure this decision is strictly implemented this year as well

“Considering the interests of the students, universities and aided colleges should pay special attention to the education of such students so that there is no interruption in their education, or their education is not damaged,” added Chandrakant Patil. (Picture for representational purposes)
Shreya Bhandary

Mumbai: The state education department on Thursday announced a complete fee waiver to students who lost their parent/s or guardians to Covid-19. This move is being implemented for the second year in a row and the idea, said Chandrakant Patil, minister of higher and technical education, is to ensure that students are not deprived of education.

“Students whose parents or guardians have died during the Covid period should get every chance to complete their graduation or post-graduation (PG) education just like everybody else. The government will ensure this decision is strictly implemented this year as well,” said Patil.

Last year, the former education minister Uday Samant announced a similar fee waiver to students who lost their parents to Covid. Following that, state universities announced different heads under which all affiliated colleges were asked to discount or waive fees.

“Considering the interests of the students, universities and aided colleges should pay special attention to the education of such students so that there is no interruption in their education, or their education is not damaged,” added Patil.

    Shreya Bhandary

    Shreya Bhandary is a Special Correspondent covering higher education for Hindustan Times, Mumbai.

Sign out