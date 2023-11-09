Govt approves policy to double exports

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved a comprehensive policy for export promotion, which aims to increase the state’s exports from the current 7% to 14%. The policy also hopes to attract foreign direct investment to the tune of ₹25,000 crore and generate 40,000 jobs.

“The five-year policy has been formulated to raise the state’s exports from $72 billion to $150 billion, develop 30 export-oriented infrastructure development projects and achieve 22 percent share in the proposed target of $1 trillion export by 2030,” said a senior official from state industries department.

As per the policy cleared by the state cabinet on Wednesday, the state government will provide financial assistance of up to ₹50 crore for export-oriented projects and ₹100 crore for export-oriented industrial parks. The policy also includes insurance cover, interest subsidy and export promotion subsidy for MSMEs with capacity for exports.

The central government has also announced Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for 14 key sectors to enhance the country’s manufacturing capabilities and exports. The schemes offer incentives such as electricity tariff waiver, employee provident fund and special capital subsidy, which have also been made part of the export promotion policy.

