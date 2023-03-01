Govt asks to fast-track scribe Warishe’s death

Mumbai: The state government announced to fast-track the case of journalist Shashikant Warishe, who died in a suspicious accident in Rajapur on February 7. He was allegedly mowed down by an SUV owned by Pandharinath Amberkar, a local goon.

The journalist vehemently wrote against the proposed oil refinery in Ratnagiri.

Replying to the debate raised under calling attention in the legislative assembly on Tuesday, Fadnavis said that an SIT of 16 policemen was probing the death case and ad hoc teams can also be brought to collect the evidence under Indian Evidence Act.

“There is no question that the investigating officers will bow before any pressure. Superintendent of police and inspector general of Konkan range is supervising the case,” he said.

Fadnavis said that though the time for the completion of the probe was not possible to be given, the case would be tried in a fast-track court.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad alleged that the journalist was killed for opposing the proposed refinery in Ratnagiri. He said that two MLAs have bought more than 40 acres of land in the area where the project was proposed and the accused in the case had given plots to three local journalists to favour the project.

