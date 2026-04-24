MUMBAI: In a direct challenge to private ride-hailing platforms, the government-backed Bharat Taxi App was launched on Thursday, positioning itself as a driver-first alternative to existing aggregator cab services. While the driver-facing app went live on April 23, the passenger version is expected to roll out in the first week of May.

Govt launches ‘Bharat Taxi’ app for autos and cabs, bets on driver-owned model and lower fares

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For the first time, the government is also pushing the integration of electric autos and electric kaali peeli cabs through the platform, signalling a shift towards cleaner mobility alongside fare regulation.

The platform is already reporting a significant footprint across Delhi NCR, Gujarat and Lucknow, with over 517,000 onboarded drivers and around 5 million passengers. By eliminating middlemen fees and subscription costs, the government is banking on strong driver participation to compete with established players such as Uber and Rapido.

Bharat Taxi App will also enforce strict meter-based fares, aiming to standardise pricing and enhance passenger trust.

Union minister and North Mumbai MP Piyush Goyal inaugurated the app at an event in Kandivali West. To strengthen its base, the government has partnered with the largest auto and taxi union led by Shashank Sharad Rao, bringing permit holders onto the platform.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing a large gathering of auto and taxi drivers, Goyal described the initiative not merely as a technological upgrade but as a socio-economic intervention aimed at transforming drivers into stakeholders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing a large gathering of auto and taxi drivers, Goyal described the initiative not merely as a technological upgrade but as a socio-economic intervention aimed at transforming drivers into stakeholders. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “This platform will eliminate the commission charged by private app-based aggregators. It also opens up opportunities to introduce electric auto rickshaws and taxis. Drivers can access Mudra loans and benefit from bulk purchase discounts through tie-ups with vehicle manufacturers. The Bharat Taxi App will certainly improve driver livelihoods,” Goyal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This platform will eliminate the commission charged by private app-based aggregators. It also opens up opportunities to introduce electric auto rickshaws and taxis. Drivers can access Mudra loans and benefit from bulk purchase discounts through tie-ups with vehicle manufacturers. The Bharat Taxi App will certainly improve driver livelihoods,” Goyal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the economics of the shift, the minister noted that while CNG was once considered a cleaner and cheaper alternative, rising fuel costs and maintenance expenses for internal combustion vehicles are eroding driver earnings. The government is also proposing incentives for drivers to transition from ageing petrol and CNG vehicles to electric vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the economics of the shift, the minister noted that while CNG was once considered a cleaner and cheaper alternative, rising fuel costs and maintenance expenses for internal combustion vehicles are eroding driver earnings. The government is also proposing incentives for drivers to transition from ageing petrol and CNG vehicles to electric vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

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Goyal added that in Mumbai’s western suburbs alone, there are over one lakh auto rickshaws, and local MLAs could play a role in setting up charging infrastructure for e-autos and e-taxis.

Officials said the cooperative structure would benefit passengers as well. With minimal commission charges, fares are expected to remain competitive, and potentially lower, than those offered by private aggregators. However, final fare structures will be determined in consultation with the state transport authority.

“As the commission charged will be bare minimum, it gives us room to reduce fares. These will be finalised after discussions with the state transport authority. Mudra loans for e-vehicles will be available at around 9.5%, which is lower than standard vehicle loan rates,” a Bharat Taxi App spokesperson said.

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The app has already seen at least 25,000 downloads by drivers. “Once we reach a substantial base, the passenger app will be opened, likely in the first week of May,” a company official said.

Safety features on the app will include an SOS button, integration with local police, mandatory police verification of drivers, and real-time emergency response systems.

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