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Govt will ensure fast implementation of Pandharpur development plan: Fadnavis

Govt will ensure fast implementation of Pandharpur development plan: Fadnavis

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 07:33 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday directed officials to expedite the Pandharpur development plan and ensure that Warkari pilgrims do not face any inconvenience during the Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage.

Govt will ensure fast implementation of Pandharpur development plan: Fadnavis

Chairing a review meeting here, he said halting points on the palkhi routes of Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram should be upgraded with better amenities and infrastructure.

"Ensure that Warkari devotees do not face any inconvenience," Fadnavis said.

Lakhs of warkaris or devotees of Lord Vitthal visit the temple town on Ashadhi and Kartiki ekadashis every year.

He said an adequate civic infrastructure should be put in place in Pandharpur for visiting devotees and local residents, and that the overall development plan for the temple town should be implemented at a faster pace, according to an official release.

Fadnavis said a development plan of 1,303 crore has been prepared for works along the two palkhi routes.

Of this, 964 crore has been sanctioned and 959 crore spent so far, with most of the key works already completed. These include the construction of sanitation facilities, arches, land levelling, high-mast lighting, protective walls, road repairs and creation of palanquin platforms.

 
maharashtra mumbai mumbai‬ devendra fadnavis
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