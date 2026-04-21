Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday directed officials to expedite the Pandharpur development plan and ensure that Warkari pilgrims do not face any inconvenience during the Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage.

Govt will ensure fast implementation of Pandharpur development plan: Fadnavis

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Chairing a review meeting here, he said halting points on the palkhi routes of Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram should be upgraded with better amenities and infrastructure.

"Ensure that Warkari devotees do not face any inconvenience," Fadnavis said.

Lakhs of warkaris or devotees of Lord Vitthal visit the temple town on Ashadhi and Kartiki ekadashis every year.

He said an adequate civic infrastructure should be put in place in Pandharpur for visiting devotees and local residents, and that the overall development plan for the temple town should be implemented at a faster pace, according to an official release.

Fadnavis said a development plan of ₹1,303 crore has been prepared for works along the two palkhi routes.

Of this, ₹964 crore has been sanctioned and ₹959 crore spent so far, with most of the key works already completed. These include the construction of sanitation facilities, arches, land levelling, high-mast lighting, protective walls, road repairs and creation of palanquin platforms.

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{{^usCountry}} Ashadhi Ekadashi will be observed on July 25. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ashadhi Ekadashi will be observed on July 25. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fadnavis further said permanent infrastructure should be created at palanquin halting points with additional hangars. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fadnavis further said permanent infrastructure should be created at palanquin halting points with additional hangars. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that pending highway works along the routes should be completed as a priority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that pending highway works along the routes should be completed as a priority. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said most of the development works are nearing completion, and efforts are underway to ensure a smooth pilgrimage this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said most of the development works are nearing completion, and efforts are underway to ensure a smooth pilgrimage this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Around 3,700 mobile toilets were provided last year on both routes, and this year, 5,000 mobile toilets are planned," they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Around 3,700 mobile toilets were provided last year on both routes, and this year, 5,000 mobile toilets are planned," they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials informed that highway works on key stretches, including Dive Ghat-Hadapsar and Baramati-Indapur in Pune district, are nearing completion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials informed that highway works on key stretches, including Dive Ghat-Hadapsar and Baramati-Indapur in Pune district, are nearing completion. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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