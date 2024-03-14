Goyal seeks court’s nod to meet family members

MUMBAI: Jet Airways founder, Naresh Goyal, on Wednesday, filed an application before a special Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) court, requesting permission to meet his family members at HN Reliance Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Additionally, Goyal seeks approval to avail the services of a personal attendant. Mumbai. India. Jan 13, 2024. PMLA court one day allowed 74-year-old arrested Jet Airways (India) Ltd founder Naresh Goyal to meet his ailing and bedridden wife co-accused Anita Goyal on humanitarian grounds at their home in South Mumbai. Jan 13, 2024. (Photo By Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

This plea has come weeks after Goyal’s cancer was detected and confirmed by the medical board of the JJ Hospital last month. On March 1, the PMLA court rejected Goyal’s application for interim medical bail for six months but allowed him to be admitted to Tata Memorial Hospital or any other hospital of his choice under escort for two months.

“It is crucial to clarify that the court’s denial of interim bail is not a refusal of medical aid, rather, it is a measure to prevent potential abuse of the investigative process,” said special judge MG Deshpande while rejecting the bail on March 1, referring to Goyal’s influence and the potential misuse of liberty if granted bail.

Goyal had broken down in court last month, saying he had ‘lost every hope of life’ and would prefer dying peacefully than living in his present situation. Noting that the way prisoners were treated at JJ Hospital was not sustainable for his health, the court on January 9 permitted him to visit private doctors of his choice for a medical check-up. After receiving reports of private doctors and pursuant to a request made by the special public prosecutor for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Sunil Gonsalves, the special judge directed the JJ hospital on February 16 to constitute a medical board and submit its report and opinion for the court’s consideration.

On February 21, the board comprised of four experts in cardiology, orthopaedics, general medicine and general surgery informed the court about Goyal’s illness and the state-run hospital’s inability to provide necessary treatment including a gastroenterologist’s opinion as needed.

Goyal was arrested in September 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a ₹538 crore alleged bank loan fraud, Goyal faces charges based on a CBI FIR against Jet Airways, his wife Anita, former executive Gaurang Ananda Shetty, and unknown public servants and private individuals. According to the ED, Jet Airways diverted significant funds, leading to outstanding loans and financial irregularities.