Grant flexibility in bonus mark criteria, request students

Students from Maharashtra who are set to write their Class 10 (SSC) exams this year have requested the state education department to grant them flexibility in allowing bonus marks for the exam.

Students said that with a lot of cultural and sporting events not taking place all of last year , the department needs to consider achievements in various areas in the past for granting bonus marks. “For instance, even the drawing grade exam did not take place last year. The department should allow students to produce documents of participation in events and exams before 2020 and should consider such letters for awarding bonus marks too,” said a student from a suburban school.

In 2017, the state education department had, for the first time, decided to grant additional marks up to 25 to students for excelling in areas in addition to sports. It announced bonus marks for arts and cultural activities. In 2018, after scores of students soared high with bonus marks, the department amended the rules and reduced the maximum bonus scores to 15 marks. For intermediate examinations, students now get three to seven bonus marks depending on the grade that the student gets in the exams. Last year (2020), more than 188,000 students were awarded bonus marks in various categories.

Officials from the education department said a decision in this regard is awaited. “We have received several requests from students, but the government will take a decision in this regard,” said an official.