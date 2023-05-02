Guj CM’s son airlifted to Mumbai after brain stroke

Mumbai: Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel’s son, Anuj Patel, was airlifted to Mumbai on Monday after he suffered a brain stroke in Ahmedabad. He was brought to Mumbai at 11.45am and was taken to PD Hinduja Hospital, Mahim, where he underwent surgery.

As per sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Anuj had a brain stroke on Sunday and was rushed to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad where he underwent an emergency procedure to stabilise him.

He was later flown to Mumbai for a major surgery by Dr BK Misra, neurosurgeon, said the source, adding, “He was flown in before noon and was taken up for the surgery around 1.45pm. He underwent a four to five-hour-long surgery. He is stable and will be under observation for the next 48 hours.” On Sunday, Misra took a flight to Ahmedabad and examined Anuj and decided to bring him to Mumbai.

On Monday morning, Patel hired an air ambulance and shifted him to Mumbai. As per the police, they had created a green corridor and shifted the Gujarat CM’s son from the airport to the hospital in nine minutes.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde went to the hospital and spent nearly an hour with Patel. Later in the afternoon, Jay Shah, son of union home minister Amit Shah, also went to the hospital.

“Anuj will continue to remain in the ICU after the surgery, till further recovery,” said PD Hinduja Hospital in a press statement.