Guv Bais talks about investments, Maratha reservations in first speech

Mumbai: Months after a raging political controversy over big-ticket investment projects being allegedly diverted to neighbouring Gujarat, governor Ramesh Bais, in his first address to the Maharashtra legislature, said that the government had brought in investments worth ₹2.24 lakh crore. Of these, memorandums of understanding (MoUs) amounting to ₹1.37 lakh crore were signed at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting held at Davos while the rest of the investment from 24 other projects is expected.

Mumbai, India - February 27, 2023: CM Eknath Shinde receives Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais along with Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar and Council Neelam Gorhe during the Maharashtra Budget Session, at Vidhan Bhavan, Nariman Point, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, February 27, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

“Twenty-four project proposals have been approved, amounting to an investment of ₹87,774 crore. My government has signed MoUs with 19 companies for investing ₹1.37 lakh crore at the WEF conference in January 2023,” the governor said in a joint address to both Houses of the state legislature.

Towards the end of last year, a major controversy erupted after investment projects that were supposed to come to Maharashtra went to Gujarat in the run-up to the latter state’s assembly elections. This had resulted in a major backlash against the state government, given that the BJP, which is in a coalition with CM Eknath Shinde’s faction, is in power at the Centre and in Gujarat.

Bais, who assumed charge as the new governor of Maharashtra after taking oath of office on February 18, in his address declared that the state government was committed to achieving a one-trillion-dollar economy to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of achieving a five-trillion-dollar economy by 2026-27. He informed the legislature that the Shinde-Fadnavis government had made available 119 important services online through a single-window portal called ‘MAITRI’ for promoting ease of doing business for industries.

The governor also announced that the state government would make efforts to restore reservations to the Maratha community, which was struck down by the Supreme Court two years ago. “My government is committed to following up this issue in the Supreme Court and making all efforts to restore reservations for the Maratha community,” he said. The issue is politically significant as the community constitutes 32 percent of the state’s population, and no government or party can afford its displeasure.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray alleged that the governor’s address pertained to many decisions taken in the erstwhile MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray. “The governor in his speech has mentioned works done by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government,” he said. “He was misled by the government, which gave him wrong information. We will now come out with proper information.”

