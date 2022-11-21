'Send guv somewhere else': Shinde Sena MLA vs BJP in row over Shivaji comment

An MLA of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction in Maharashtra has demanded the central government shift governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari out of the state after his remark about Chhatrapati Shivaji triggered a fresh controversy in the state.

"Governor should understand ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji maharaj never age and he cannot be compared to any other great person... My request to BJP leaders at the centre is that a person who does not know the history of the state... be sent somewhere else," Sanjay Gaikwad said.

Gaikwad represents the Buldhana constituency that was the centre of the Savarkar storm after Rahul Gandhi's comment triggered pushback from the BJP and Shinde's Sena faction.

His unambiguous attack comes three days after Koshyari's comment was made, and included a thinly-veiled threat to the BJP. "Central seniors should take note that due to governors... differences will be created between the two parties," read a translation of a Marathi tweet.

The row over Shivaji erupted Saturday after Koshyari referred to him as a 'hero of the past era'. "When we were in school teachers would ask us about our favourite leaders... Maharashtra is full of such tall leaders... Shivaji has become hero of the past era," he said, naming union minister Nitin Gadkari as a contemporary 'hero'.

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Sudanshu Trivedi - while defending Hinduva ideologue VD Savarkar from attacks by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who last week said Savarkar 'wrote mercy petitions to the British' - said Shivaji had written five letters to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

"What does that mean?" he told a news channel.

Both remarks have been ripped into the BJP by the Sena (the faction led by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray) and its allies - the Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP.

Uddhav Thackeray and his faction have been particularly vocal given the criticism they've taken over Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar comment; Thackeray Sena has been accused of going soft on Gandhi and the Congress and thereby disregarding the legacy of founder Bal Thackeray.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamna, Thackeray Sena demanded the BJP clarify its position on the comments by the governor and its spokesperson.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis - who has attacked Rahul Gandhi over his Savarkar comment - has now been forced to defend the BJP, and declared that 'till the moon and sun are there... Maharashtra’s icon will always be Chhatrapati Shivaji maharaj..."

"No doubt in anybody's heart and, even that of a governor, regarding Shivaji maharaj."

That, however, was apparently not enough to silence protests.

Also read | ‘Why is self-respecting CM silent?’: Sanjay Raut jabs Shinde over Maharashtra guv's 'old idol' remark on Shivaji

Shinde's faction - the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena - has been forced to 'raise the issue' with allies BJP. Party spokesperson Kiran Pawaskar told Hindustan Times 'the insult is not acceptable... be it Koshyari or Trivedi. Matter has been raised with the BJP by CM himself'.

On Sunday, Thackeray's confidante Sanjay Raut took aim too and demanded Shinde resign.

"CM should declare when Chhatrapati Shivaji maharaj sought apology from Aurangzeb five times? He split Shiv Sena in the name of self-respect. Where is his self-respect now? Even after 72 hours neither CM nor his 40 MLAs could condemn Shivaji Maharaj’s insult by BJP’s national spokesperson and Governor. Are they afraid?" Raut asked.

(With PTI, bureau inputs)

