Hacker posts inappropriate video during an online class of Mumbai college

Police said they were tracking the IP address of the computer or the device used to upload the objectionable clip.
By Megha Sood
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 10:54 AM IST
A few such incidents have come to light ever since most education institutes shifted to online teaching early last year. (Getty Images)

The Mumbai Police’s cyber cell is trying to trace an unidentified hacker who uploaded an inappropriate video during an online lecture by a professor of a college based in Vile Parle a few days ago.

“40 minutes after the lecture started, an unidentified hacker entered the online classroom and posted an inappropriate video. The lecture had to be discontinued thereafter,” said Shashikant Mane, senior police inspector of Juhu police station.

HT has knowingly withheld the name of the college. The police said it could be a student’s mischief. “We are tracking the IP address of the computer or [the] device from where the objectionable clip was uploaded,” said another officer from Juhu police station.

A few such incidents have come to light ever since most education institutes shifted to online teaching early last year due to the restrictions on holding offline classes amid the Covid-19 pandemic. On June 13, the Sakinaka police in Mumbai apprehended a 15-year-old boy from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan for flashing in front of a teacher during an online class.

