Explained: Why Mumbai is battleground for MVA, BJP rallies today

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, constituting the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), National Congress Party and Congress, has organised a massive ‘Halla Bol’ rally in Mumbai against the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, which is also convening a counter-protest in the city.

LIVE| Mumbai Protest Today Updates

This is the first combined show of strength of the MVA constituents since the Shiv Sena split with the Eknath Shinde faction that joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and toppled their government. Whereas, the ruling ally in the state also took the same path to protest against the MVA over several controversial remarks made by its leaders.

The MVA-led rally is joined by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP leader Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, his mother Rashmi Thackeray, state Congress president Nana Patole among other leaders.

Why both the MVA and Maharashtra government's BJP ally are up against each other?

‘Halla Bol’ against Maharashtra government

The ‘Halla Bol’ rally by the MVA is conducted to register their anger against the ruling Eknath Shinde government in the state, allying with BJP, over various issues. The protest march is seen as an attempt to rally MVA's allied parties after Uddhav Thackeray-led government was toppled in June this year.

BJP's apology demand from MVA

The aim of BJP-led ‘Maafi Mango’ rally is to demand apology from the MVA for insulting Hindu deities and Dr B R Ambedkar by their leaders. According to BJP's Mumbai chief, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut stirred a controversy over Ambedkar's birthplace, whereas, another leader from MVA “insulted” Hindu deities.

Key points about both the protest rallies:

MVA to follow a route, BJP to march across city

The ‘Halla Bol’ march started off from Richardson and Cruddas Company, Byculla to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) via the JJ flyover, while the Shinde camp's ‘Maafi Mango Andolan’ will be held across Mumbai.

Provocative speeches barred

Leaders of both sides have been urged to not make provocative speeches during the march. They were asked not to use placards, posters or banners that may hurt anybody's sentiments.

Heavy deployment of police personnel

As many as 2,500 police personnel have been deployed on the streets to ensure no untoward incident takes place, officials said. Moreover, 317 police officers, 1,870 constables, 22 platoons of State Reserve Police Force and at least 30 squads of Riot Control Police will be on hand to maintain law and order, they added.