LIVE | 'To save Maharashtra...': NCP's Ajit Pawar, Uddhav and 'halla bol' vs BJP

Mumbai protest LIVE: This is the first combined show of strength of the MVA constituents – the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and Congress – since the split with the Eknath Shinde faction, who joined the BJP and formed the government.
The ‘Halla Bol’ march started from Richardson and Cruddas Company, Byculla to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) via the JJ flyover, while the Shinde camp's ‘Maafi Mango Andolan’ will be held across Mumbai. This is the first combined show of strength of the MVA constituents – the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and Congress – since the Shiv Sena split with the Eknath Shinde faction that joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and toppled their government. Key leaders from the three parties are set to participate in the rally.
As many as 2,500 police personnel have been deployed on the streets to ensure no untoward incident takes place, officials said. Moreover, 317 police officers, 1,870 constables, 22 platoons of State Reserve Police Force and at least 30 squads of Riot Control Police will be on hand to maintain law and order, they added.
Dec 17, 2022 04:05 PM IST
‘The whole of Maharashtra is on fire…’: Ajit Pawar
NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday said, “This march is a testimony to the fact that when the crisis of treason and disintegration of the state comes to Maharashtra, the whole of Maharashtra is on fire through the self-esteem and identity of the state and the state does not rest until its goals are achieved.”
Dec 17, 2022 03:54 PM IST
‘The main leaders…’: Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction)
As Uddhav Thackeray and Ajit Pawar joined the march today, Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) tweeted, “The main leaders of the Mahavikas Aghadi while leading the Mahamorcha!.”
Dec 17, 2022 03:39 PM IST
MVA's march against Eknath Shinde government ends
Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) ‘Halla Bol' march against the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra has ended.
Dec 17, 2022 02:55 PM IST
Why Mumbai is battleground for MVA, BJP rallies today
Dec 17, 2022 02:28 PM IST
Major projects taken away from Maharashtra to Gujarat: Congress leader
Some of the major projects were taken away from Maharashtra and given to Gujarat, and BJP won the elections there. The people of Maharashtra will give a strong message to the BJP with their vote, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat told ANI.
-
Dec 17, 2022 02:18 PM IST
Shinde government shouldn't try to change state's history: NCP leader
Dec 17, 2022 02:17 PM IST
MVA marches against Maha governor for his controversial remark on Shivaji
Dec 17, 2022 02:00 PM IST
‘Biggest Morcha since Samyukta Maharashtra Movement’: Uddhav Thackeray at MVA rally
“This is biggest morcha since Samyukta Maharashtra Movement. It should send a message to Delhi. This rally shows all opposition parties have come together to safeguard the pride of Maharashtra,” says Uddhav Thackeray while addressing the rally.
“Barring those who hate Maharashtra, all political parties have participated in the march. We would not tolerate the insult of the icons of Maharashtra. It is unfortunate that a person occupying the chair of the governor uses derogatory words against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr Ambedkar. The people of the state will dislodge the parties taking anti-Maharashtra stand from the power,” he said.
Dec 17, 2022 01:36 PM IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar joins MVA ‘Halla Bol’ rally, to address shortly
NCP chief Sharad Pawar also reaches CSMT to address the rally.
Dec 17, 2022 01:23 PM IST
Mumbai Protest: 'Halla Bol' rally reaches culmination point as crowd gathers outside CST Station
‘Halla Bol’ Morcha reached at the culmination point outside CST Station along with all the senior leaders from all the opposition parties.
Dec 17, 2022 01:09 PM IST
‘Our message to Shinde govt…don't try to change history’: NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil
“The people of Maharashtra will not tolerate anything said against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Savitribai Phule & other great personalities. Our message to the Shinde govt is that they shouldn't try to change the history of the state, says NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil,” speaking to ANI.
Dec 17, 2022 01:00 PM IST
Mumbai protest: Thousands join ‘Halla Bol’ rally as it moves towards CSMT
Dec 17, 2022 12:38 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray joins protest march
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray joins the protest march. Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut and NCP leader Supriya Sule also seen at the rally.
Dec 17, 2022 12:29 PM IST
Aaditya Thackeray, Ajit Pawar, Nana Patole among leaders at ‘Halla Bol’ march in Mumbai
NCP leader Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, his mother Rashmi Thackeray, state Congress president Nana Patole among leaders join the protest march.
The crowd has started walking towards CST Station and the entire JJ Flyover is packed with people.
Dec 17, 2022 11:08 AM IST
Mumbai protest: Senior MVA leaders arrive at starting point of ‘Halla Bol’ march
Senior leaders from all the three MVA parties have started reaching at the starting point - Richardson and Cruddas Company. The company premises has been opened for the crowd from where the march will be started. The entire stretch is full of flags and flexes of all the three parties.
“BJP and Shinde led party is deliberately holding a protest. They are trying to divert attention of the people from our agitation. But they will not succeed as it will become an unprecedented morcha,” says Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Rajan Vichare at the protest site.
Dec 17, 2022 10:47 AM IST
Mumbai protest: BJP set to hold ‘Maafi Mango Andolan’ against Shiv Sena's rally
To counter MVA's mass rally, BJP is holding a ‘Maafi Mango Andolan’ at six places across Mumbai. The BJP is protesting against alleged insults to Maharashtra icons and saints by Shiv Sena leaders. The Andolan to begin at Dadar and Kandivali railway stations at 11am.
Dec 17, 2022 10:42 AM IST
'Halla Bol our reply to BJP for insulting…': Maharashtra Cong chief on protest rally
“It seems there was a competition going on among BJP leaders over insulting ideals of Maharashtra. This (Halla Bol Morcha) is our reply to them,” says Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap.
Dec 17, 2022 10:34 AM IST
MVA workers arrive in Mumbai's Byculla
Maha Vikas Aghadi workers have started reaching at the starting point of ‘Halla Bol’ protest march in Richardson and Cruddas Company, Byculla.