Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Permission denied for MVA march on December 17

Permission denied for MVA march on December 17

mumbai news
Published on Dec 13, 2022 12:58 AM IST

MVA leaders, however, said they would go ahead with their plan for a march to Azad Maidan from Byculla.

HT Image
HT Image
ByYogesh Naik

Mumbai: Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders met police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to seek permission for a protest march against the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government on December 17. The police, however, denied the delegation for a march from Byculla to Azad Maidan as it could disturb the law and order situation in the area.

The delegation was told that they can hold a rally at Azad Maidan, said police sources.

The MVA has announced a massive march from Byculla to Azad Maidan in protest of “attempts to undermine the pride of Maharashtra.” The MVA will raise the issue of Governor Koshyari’s remarks against Maharashtra’s icons, the new industrial investment being taken to Gujarat and the Karnataka government’s aggressive stand against Maharashtra over the border dispute. MVA leaders, however, said they would go ahead with their plan for a march to Azad Maidan from Byculla. They also pointed out permission was given to the Maratha reservation march earlier.

The MVA delegation which went to the Police Commissioner had Anil Parab and Sachin Ahir of Sena (UBT), Naseem Khan of Congress and Hemant Takle of NCP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out