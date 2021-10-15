Hands donated from Ahmedabad, transplant on at Mumbai hospital

A team of doctors from the Parel’s Global Hospital began a bilateral hand transplant procedure on Friday night. The hands were donated by the kin of a 52-year-old man who was declared brain dead at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. The recipient is a 22-year-old man from Ajmer who had lost both his upper limbs and lower limbs after suffering from severe electrical burns while working on the farm.

This is Mumbai’s third hand transplant and the second one to be carried out at the Global Hospital. The first bilateral hand transplant procedure was carried out in August 2020 on train accident victim Monika More. The second such procedure was conducted by a team of doctors at the civic-run KEM Hospital this August on 21-year-old Rahul Ahirwar from Madhya Pradesh, who had lost both his hands in a power press machine accident. The KEM Hospital doctors could transplant only the right hand as Ahirwar developed a problem with the blood vessels on the left side.

The hand transplant procedure at Global Hospital began at around 8pm on Friday. The complex procedure is also known as composite allotransplantation and involves connecting the main arteries, bones, multiple veins, nerves and tendons. A doctor from Global Hospital said that it was too early to comment on the procedure.

According to Dr SK Mathur, president of the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), this is second hand donation from Ahmedabad this week. “It is a good sign that families are willing to donate hands, in addition to the other organs like kidneys, liver, heart etc. It shows that there is increasing awareness among people about organ donation,” he said.