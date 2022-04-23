Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Hanuman Chalisa row: Maharashtra lawmakers Ravi Rana, Navneet Rana arrested by cops

Hanuman Chalisa row: Ravi Rana and Navneet Kaur Rana were arrested after they cancelled their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence `Matoshree'.
Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana with husband MLA Ravi Rana.(PTI)
Updated on Apr 23, 2022 07:24 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra escalated after member of parliament Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband Ravi Rana were arrested by police. They will be produced in the Bandra Holiday court tomorrow.

Ravi Rana, who is an MLA, and his wife were arrested by the Mumbai Police over allegations of creating enmity between different groups after the couple was escorted out of the house in the maximum city's Khar area.

The Ranas were booked under IPC section 153 (A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), and section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act (violation of prohibitory orders of police), said an official of the Khar police station in western Mumbai.The arrest comes after they cancelled their plan to recite the ‘Hanuman Chalisa' outside Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence ‘Matoshree’.

“Leader of Opposition and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to me and told me about Prime Minister Narendra Modi being honoured Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award on Sunday. Therefore, in order to avoid any untoward incident a day before the programme today, we decided to withdraw our decision to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of CM Uddhav Thackeray,” Ravi Rana had said at a press conference earlier in the day.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, terming the entire handling of the matter as childish.

“The state government tries to hide its failures by terming the situations it can't handle as BJP-sponsored. If allowed, the Rana couple would have gone there (Matoshree), recited Hanuman Chalisa and returned without creating any news. I don't understand why so many people had gathered at several places as if they (Rana couple) were planning some attack. What kind of politics is this"? former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

 

