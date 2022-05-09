Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ‘Why shouldn’t…'? Mumbai court issues notice to Navneet Rana, her husband
mumbai news

‘Why shouldn’t…'? Mumbai court issues notice to Navneet Rana, her husband

The Mumbai Police had filed an application in court alleging that Ravi-Navneet Rana have violated the bail condition by their statements and their bail is cancelled as per the bail orders.
Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana. (HT_PRINT)
Published on May 09, 2022 02:28 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

A Mumbai court on Monday issued notice to independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana seeking their say on why a non-bailable warrant should not be issued against them. The court notice was issued on charges of alleged violation of the bail conditions by the lawmaker couple.

The Mumbai Police had filed an application in court alleging that Ravi-Navneet Rana have violated the bail condition by their statements and their bail is cancelled as per the bail orders. On May 8, the Maharashtra government had said it would seek cancellation of bail to independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana. Public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat had responded to a query by media whether the Rana couple had violated the bail condition by speaking before the media. On May 4, a Mumbai session court had granted conditional bail to Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, days before they were arrested over their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside the private residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. They were booked on charges of promoting enmity between different groups and later slapped with sedition charges. The court had asked the couple to cooperate in the probe and not to speak to the media on any subject related to the case. While opposing the bail plea, the Mumbai Police had argued that the acts committed by the Rana couple to incite violence in the name of religion were a part of a conspiracy to dissolve the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. 

